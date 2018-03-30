Detroit police apprehend 2 men after high-speed pursuit, shooting

DETROIT - Police apprehended two men Friday in Detroit after a high-speed pursuit following a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

According to authorities, police officers from Harper Woods responded to a report of a shooting at Glenn's Party Shop on Harper Avenue. Officers spotted a silver Toyota fleeing the scene, which resulted in police from Harper Woods and Detroit pursuing the suspects.

Shooting at Glenn’s Liquor store in Harper Woods leads to high speed chase through multiple cities. Ended in Detroit. No update yet on victim(s) pic.twitter.com/G27VVjkTIy — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) March 30, 2018

The high-speed chase ended in Detroit, where two men were apprehended near the intersection of Drifton and Findlay avenues. They are currently being held on multiple felonies without bond. Police said they recovered a gun that was thrown from the car during the pursuit.

According to authorities, the chase reached speeds more than 100 mph.

The victim, a man from Grosse Pointe Woods, was taken to St. John's Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

