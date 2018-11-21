Detroit Police are seeking assistance to identify suspect

DETROIT, Mich - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred on the city's west side.

On November 11, 2018 at approximately 5:12 a.m., in the 13000 block of W. Chicago, an unknown black male entered a collision shop through an opening on the side of the building. The suspect located a desk in the shop and multiple key fobs from the desk before exiting the building. It has been reported that the suspects frequents the area and has been seen around the collision shop before.

The suspect:

Unknown male

Slim build

Last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and jeans.

If anyone knows the individual or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

