Detroit police arrest 2 on suspicion of robbing a 70-year-old man

DETROIT - Police arrested two people on Sept. 12 who are suspected to be involved in a robbery on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, on Aug. 1 at approximately 11 a.m., a 70-year-old man was walking southbound on Dexter Avenue when two people approached him, grabbed him and forced him to the ground before taking his debit card and an unknown amount of cash. They fled in a silver Dodge Avenger.

The investigators learned that the victim’s debit card had been used at a gas station on the same day in the 9000 block of Grand River Avenue and were able to use security footage from the gas station to assist in their investigation.

The suspects were identified and located on Sept. 12 and taken into custody. The first suspect was located in the 3700 block of Joy Road, and the second was taken into custody at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the area of Taylor Street and Dexter Avenue on the same day.

Both suspects were transported to the Detroit Detention Center and processed.

Ashton Currie, 24, was charged with one count of unarmed robbery, one count of identity theft and one count of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device.

Deshawn Robinson, 21, was charged with one count of unarmed robbery.

