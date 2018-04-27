Detroit police arrest man in connection with nonfatal shooting at McNichols and Lahser roads

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting that occurred April 26, 2018 (WDIV)

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting that occurred Thursday.

According to authorities, at approximately 12:25 a.m., a 42-year-old man was observed by officers yelling and walking near the intersection of Santa Clara and Burgess. Speaking to the man, police officers discovered that the man had been shot at at a gas station near the intersection of McNichols and Lahser roads. The victim was observed with a graze wound to his left hip.

The Detroit Police Department’s Crime Intel Unit retrieved surveillance video from the gas station and shortly after, authorities observed a red Dodge Caliber matching the vehicle in the video in the area of Schaefer Highway and Outer Drive.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop and arrested the 28-year-old driver without incident, then conveyed him to a detention center for processing.

