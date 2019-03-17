Detroit police arrest man who stole running car outside gas station

Police announced Saturday night they arrested a man wanted in connection with a car theft that occurred March 3.

ORIGINAL STORY: VIDEO: Detroit police seek man who stole running car outside gas station

Police said he was taken into custody Friday near the intersection of Plainview and Fenkell avenues.

According to authorities, at about 7:30 a.m. in the 23600 block of Grand River Avenue, a man entered the victim’s vehicle, which had been left running outside the location. The victim, who was in the gas station, observed the man inside his vehicle and ran out to it, then opened the driver’s door.

The man drove off, dragging the victim until he fell to the ground.

Video of the car theft can be seen above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.