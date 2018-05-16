Detroit police arrest mother after 5-year-old boy tests positive for cocaine

DETROIT - A Detroit woman was arrested Tuesday after police said her 5-year-old son tested positive for cocaine in his system.

Officers were called to a hospital about 5:40 p.m. to meet with a social worker about the boy. Hospital staff said the child was brought to the hospital by his mother who said he was acting erratically. She took him to the hospital for a psychological analysis.

The child underwent a psychological analysis and urinalysis, which revealed cocaine in his system.

Police said his 37-year-old mother said she has no idea how her son came into contact with this substance.

An investigation is ongoing.

