Detroit police arrest murder suspect at home with 6 children inside

DETROIT - The prime suspect in a Detroit homicide case was taken into custody Wednesday at a home on Detroit's west side.

There was a massive police response to the home on Whitcomb Street at Lyndon Avenue near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue.

Police said they arrested the prime suspect in a homicide case that happened May 28 in Detroit. There were four homicides in the city that day.

Officers said they sat at the house all day, but in the evening they called in a SWAT team and set off stun grenades outside the home. The suspect was then taken into custody.

There were six children inside the home with their mother. None of the children were hurt and they all got out of the home safely.

Officials said the man had previously been sent to prison for homicide in Minnesota. He was paroled at least a year ago and came to Detroit, where he is accused of shooting at police.

Police said the man is particularly violent, which warranted the massive police response.

