Detroit police arrest serial smash-and-grab suspects after stolen truck crashes into utility pole

DETROIT - Some Detroit store owners are breathing easier Wednesday after Detroit police arrested two men who are believed to be part of a smash-and-grab ring in the city.

If police are right, that will bring the total to five people arrested in the case.

Michelle Kelly works at a party store on Puritan Avenue on Detroit's west side. Her business hasn't been hit by the smash-and-grab suspects, but she's glad two more people were arrested.

"I'm ecstatic," Kelly said. "You're talking to the right one."

State Liquor, less than a mile away, was hit earlier this month. A stolen truck was driven through a security gate as men forced their way inside.

Detroit police officers were in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Houston Whittier Street when a stolen truck drove by, officials said. They believe the occupants got spooked and took off, only to crash into a utility pole.

Both men ran, but a helicopter, K-9 units and officers were used to take them into custody. Police strongly believe the men are connected to the smash-and-grab robberies. They believe they were going to use the stolen truck to break into another store.

Despite the arrests, investigators still want to hear from anyone who has information about the crimes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.