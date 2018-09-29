Detroit police arrest man for firing shots outside Texas Bar and Grill Saturday night

DETROIT - Detroit police have arrested a 24-year-old man for firing shots outside Texas Bar and Grill on Detroit's east side Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:44 p.m. Officers spoke to the bouncer who stated there was a disturbance inside Texas Bar and Grill and the suspect was kicked out. The suspect walked across the street and fired shots in the direction of the bar's front door. No one was hit when the man fired shots.

Police are still trying to determine whether the suspect in custody tried firing shots at officers who arrived at the scene while responding to reports of a felonious assault.

When officers arrived, they heard shots being fired and observed the suspect firing a gun. One officer stated he could feel debris bouncing off the building as they were approaching.

The suspect immediately fled on foot. Officers found a shotgun and shell casing while locating the suspect.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.