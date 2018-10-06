Detroit police ask for assistance in finding man wanted in connection to shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a man believed to be Ervaughn Jamel Griffin and a woman entered the Sunoco gas station located in the 19000 block of Seven Mile Road. Words were exchanged between Griffin and the 28-year-old victim. Police said Griffin then assaulted and shot the victim.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Griffin is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He was armed with an unknown handgun and was driving an older model gray Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

