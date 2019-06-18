Detroit police ask for assistance in identifying man wanted for robbery on city's east side

A photo of the man wanted by Detroit police for the attack.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened on the city’s east side.

On Monday at around 8:45 a.m., a 66-year-old man was at a gas station in the 1900 block of east 7 Mile Road.

That is when an unknown man approached and attacked him. The victim was pushed to the ground and struck with a closed fist by the attacker who took an unknown amount of money.

The attacker then fled the location northbound on Dequindre Road in a white older model Chrysler Sebring.

The attacker is described as a black man, medium complexion, with a goatee and mustache. He was wearing a camouflage jacket with stone washed blue jeans and Nikey gym shoes.

If you any information call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

