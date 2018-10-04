Detroit police ask for help finding missing 17-year-old girl

DEETROIT - Detroit police want help finding a missing girl.

Destiny Henderson, 17, was last seen in the 13000 block of Ashton Road in Detroit on Sept. 19 at 4:30 a.m. She was wearing a gray polo shirt, black pants, black and white Adidas and a gray back pack.

Henderson is described as a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

If you have any information contact Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

