Detroit police ask for help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT - Denaya Fielder, 16, was last seen by her father at 3 p.m. Sunday at their home in the 2000 block of West Euclid Street in Detroit, police are asking for help locating her.

Fielder is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing between 105 and 120 pounds with a light complexion and black-brownish hair. She was last seen wearing gray Jordan gym shoes and a pink backpack.

If anyone has any information, call Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.