Detroit Police Athletic League hosts grand opening of new headquarters, ballpark

DETROIT - Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers isn't until this upcoming Thursday, but one Detroit nonprofit is celebrating an opening day of their own Saturday morning.

The Detroit Police Athletic League is holding the grand opening of their newest headquarters and stadium, 1680 Michigan Ave., in Corktown at 9 a.m. today, Saturday, March 24.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. and will feature speeches from community leaders and supporters of PAL, including Mayor Mike Duggan, Chief James Craig and former Senator Carl Levin.

Once the ceremony concludes, guests can tour the facility and field, enjoy family-friendly activities and watch baseball games played by Metro Detroit high school teams from noon until 8 p.m.

"This is a very exciting time for Detroit PAL and the city of Detroit," CEO of Detroit PAL Tim Richey said in a press release. "With the help of our generous donors, we have been able to build a new home for PAL and our 14,000 girls and boys. This new stadium is a statement to PAL's commitment to the sports and programs we offer, and the youth of Detroit."

The generous donors Richey is referring to includes Adient, an automotive parts manufacturer that was one of several donors who gave $750,000 or more in support. Adient also has the naming rights to the stadium -- The Corner Ballpark presented by Adient.

Fundraising and development efforts began in 2016 when the Detroit Economic Development Corp. approved of a memorandum of understanding, which gave PAL the rights to their 9.5 acre field. In the two years since, PAL has raised more than $20 million to build their 8,500 square foot headquarters and banquet hall, along with their ballpark.

The organization also celebrated on Friday with the unveiling of their donor wall and an invite-only MVP dinner, which celebrated PAL supporters.

For more information on PAL, visit www.detroitpal.org.

