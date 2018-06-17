Detroit police Chief Craig responds after police lose track of woman's stolen car

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig is answering the challenge that his officers dropped the ball after a woman was carjacked last week.

Erika Taylor said she led police right to her car after it was stolen, but somehow, the thieves were able to strip it while under police surveillance.

"Not in Detroit. Not anymore," Craig said.

Those are strong words from a fed-up police chief. On Saturday, Craig discussed head-on the increase of carjackings in the city.

Taylor told Local 4's Shawn Ley her car was stolen recently.

Taylor said she was able to locate her car and cellphone through tracking. She told police where her car was and police found her car without any damage, only to somehow allow the thieves to get away.

"I know that there might be some criticism because they saw the suspects and they got away and the vehicle ended up getting stripped," Craig said.

On Friday, Taylor saw her car, or what's left of it.

"This is ridiculous. I'm just looking at my money," Taylor said.

"Here's the good news. One, they did a great job, as a matter of department policy, when you're in a plain car, they can't engage in a pursuit," Craig said. "It creates a dangerous situation, not only for the public, but the officers."

Craig said they were able to identify the thieves.

"The CATS team did a phenomenal job identifying, and they're still working the case. It's not over," Craig said. "This should be a message to anybody that wants to be a carjacker in our city. We're going to relentlessly follow up, we will find you, we will arrest you."

