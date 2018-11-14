News

Detroit police chief holding news conference on double fatal shooting, funeral homes investigation

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss two cases: 

  1. A double fatal shooting at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex and the search for the gunman
  2. An ongoing investigation into Detroit funeral homes where decomposing and mummified remains of fetuses were found.

Craig's news conference is expected to get underway at 10:45 a.m. at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. 

