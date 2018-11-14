Detroit police chief holding news conference on double fatal shooting, funeral homes investigation

DETROIT - Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss two cases:
- A double fatal shooting at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex and the search for the gunman.
- An ongoing investigation into Detroit funeral homes where decomposing and mummified remains of fetuses were found.
Craig's news conference is expected to get underway at 10:45 a.m. at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.
Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.
