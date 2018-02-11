Detroit Police Chief James Craig reflects on death of Officer Glenn Doss as new recruits graduate

DETROIT - As a new group of recruits become officers with the Detroit Police Department, Chief James Craig is reflecting on the death of Officer Glenn Doss Jr., who was killed in the line of duty.

"It was a different feel this time, certainly not the first where I have had to send officers out after losing an officer, but this one was a little different,” Craig said.

Almost two years ago, he gave Doss his badge as he graduated.

"I remember Officer Doss on that graduation day not even two years ago because of his dad," he said.

He said he was thinking about Doss when he sent out the new class of recruits to face the same dangers. Craig said he worries about his officers, but he knows their training has them prepared.

Hear more from Craig in Shawn Ley's story above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.