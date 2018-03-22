Detroit Police Chief James Craig to speak about school threats, student safety

DETROIT - Police Chief James Craig is expected to hold a news conference Thursday regarding the recent string of threats made against schools within the city of Detroit.

The conference will be held at 2:15 p.m. and will be live streamed on ClickonDetroit.com.

Schools across the country have been plagued by a rash of school threats since the massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty in Parkland, Fla.

At least one Detroit school received a threat for Thursday.

A threat was posted to Instagram indicating there would be a shooting Thursday at noon at the Detroit Leadership Academy. The threat included names of individuals that would be targeted by the shooter.

The school remained open as school officials continue “looking into these prank messages.”

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.