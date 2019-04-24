Detroit police chief, mayor to address audit at 'racially divided' 6th Precinct

DETROIT - Last month Detroit Police Chief James Craig was upfront and honest when he said the department's 6th Precinct not only has problems but deep issues that require a full blown audit.

Craig called the precinct racially devided and said the issues were revealed during an investigation into former officers Gary Steele and Michael Garrison. The officers allegedly said racial remarks on a SnapChat video.

They're both white and they are heard on the video making fun of a black girl who was walking home. Both officers were fired. Some of the officers that were interviewed felt that the environment contained racial insensitivities. This led to the perception of members that they were unfairly treated by supervisors and command officers.

Limuel Hubbard lives down the street from the 6th Precinct. He agrees with Craig's decision.

"I think he did the right thing to get rid of people like that and to clean up the police department," said Hubbard.

It sounds like the cleanup is still in progress. During Wednesday's press conference, Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan will talk more in depth about the results of this audit -- what was found and what is changing.

