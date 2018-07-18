Detroit police christen new patrol boat as tribute to fallen officer

DETROIT - Detroit police have a new patrol boat nicknamed "The Shark." It's not a nautical nickname, but a moving tribute to a fallen officer who was with the Detroit Police Department for 20 years.

Local 4's Paula Tutman went to the boat's christening and spoke with the officer's family.

Capt. Ken Steils was shot and killed almost two years ago in the line of duty as he tried to arrest a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On Wednesday, his widow and two young sons were part of the christening of the new piece of police apparatus: a harbormaster police cruiser.

Steils, nicknamed "Shark," also worked as an underwater recovery diver. The boat named after him was designed by the same people who will use it to save lives.

