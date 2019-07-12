Detroit police commissioner removed from meeting in handcuffs

DETROIT - Facial recognition technology is stirring up controversy in Detroit.

Many feel it crosses a line of privacy, and others feel it could deter crime in a big way.

That debate was a part of Thursday night's Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Police officers removed Commissioner Willie Burton in handcuffs after he was ruled out of order several times by new board Chair Lisa Carter.

BREAKING NEWS Detroit police commissoner gets arrested at tonight’s meeting. @Local4News @clickondetroit full story at 11pm pic.twitter.com/aPlwGxyB7t — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 12, 2019

