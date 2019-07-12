Detroit police commissioner removed from meeting in handcuffs

DETROIT - There was chaos at a Detroit police commissioners meeting when one of the elected officials was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Commissioner Willie Burton was arrested and escorted out in handcuffs after he was ruled out of order several times by board Chair Lisa Carter.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

A large crowd came out to oppose the city using facial recognition technology in street cameras. Many feel it crosses a line of privacy, and others feel it could deter crime in a big way.

That debate was a part of Thursday night's Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Watch video of the arrest below:

BREAKING NEWS Detroit police commissoner gets arrested at tonight’s meeting. @Local4News @clickondetroit full story at 11pm pic.twitter.com/aPlwGxyB7t — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 12, 2019

Watch report about meeting from Local 4 News at 6 below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.