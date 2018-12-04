Detroit police corporal facing charges in assault on woman in hospital lobby

DETROIT - A Detroit police corporal has been charged in connection with the assault of a hospital patient.

Video recorded the Aug. 1 incident. The video shows a naked woman violently lashing out at security officers and a Detroit police officer fighting back. That officer, Dewayne Jones, 47, is now facing felony charges.

The woman in the video is naked, appearing to be in distress. She bit the police officer on the arm and thigh, spit at him and security officers.

Jones beat the woman with repeated blows to the face and chest.

Detroit police Chief James Craig called the video disturbing.

"What's disturbing to me, she had her back turned toward him and he kept striking," he said.

Jones is facing up to five years in prison after being charged with misconduct in office along with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Detroit Police Union President Mark Diaz believes the prosecutor has overreached in the case.

"A person can definitely be maimed by someone biting onto them so the officer did what he felt at that time was appropriate," he said.

Jones was arraigned on Nov. 27 and received a bond of $5,000.

His probable cause hearing was held on Monday and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 before Judge Cylenthia Miller.

