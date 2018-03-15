Detroit police cruiser caught in shootout between 2 groups on city's west side

DETROIT - A police cruiser was caught in the crosshairs of a shootout between two groups of gunmen Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Officers responded to an assault and battery in the 13500 block of Penrod Street, near Schoolcraft Avenue.

The cruiser was parked at the corner when shots were fired between two groups of gunmen.

A bullet hole was found in the radiator of the cruiser and the rear driver’s side tire was flat. The officers were not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The shooters fled the location.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.