A Detroit police cruiser and two vehicles were involved in a crash Oct. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on the city's east side.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash near 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. It's unknown what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.