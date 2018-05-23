Detroit police discontinue 2008 cold case dig after negative results

Police search behind Detroit house for clues in homicide case on May 22, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said investigators are ending a search behind a house for clues in a 2008 cold case after a dig Tuesday returned negative results.

Investigators began digging behind the home Tuesday near Albion Avenue and Lappin Street. Capt. Michael McGinnis said police were acting on information in connection with a possible homicide from 2008.

Michigan State Police had a cadaver dog working on scene. Authorities also led a man in handcuffs to the scene.

"Someone is providing information and aiding in the investigation," McGinnis said. “We did have an individual that is in custody that was brought to the scene here to help us with our search.”

Investigators from the FBI, ATF, Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office were searching the area.

Police did not offer specifics on the cold case. They have no plans to resume the dig.

