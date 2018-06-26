Detroit police execute successful security plan for 2018 Ford Fireworks

DETROIT - Detroit police changed their plan for the 2018 Ford Fireworks, creating two limited access areas -- Hart Plaza and the plaza in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue -- where bags were checked and people were searched.

Police shut down access to Hart Plaza around 9:20 p.m. Monday and cleared the sidewalk, moving everyone over to the plaza near the Spirit of Detroit.

The police presence was heavy and the officers were vigilant, whether it was helping a lost child or moving teenagers who were getting rowdy. Police worked to make sure the situation stayed under control.

There was video surveillance of the entirety of Jefferson Avenue, and police managed and moved the crowds.

