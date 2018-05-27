Detroit police find missing 10-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

UPDATE: She has been found and has returned home safe

Deanna Bradley was last seen by her sisters in the 18100 block of Fairport Street Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m. She was outside playing with her sisters. Her sisters came inside and Deanna remained outside by herself. Shortly afterwards, her parents went outside to look for her, but they could not find her.

Deanna is described as a 10-year old girl, standing 5 feet tall with a thin build, light complexion and braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pajama pants with cat designs and brown boots.

Deanna is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Deanna Bradley, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police's Ninth Precinct's at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

