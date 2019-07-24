Detroit police: Gas station clerk shoots at potato chips thief after argument

DETROIT - A 22-year-old man is hospitalized a gas station clerk fired a gun late Tuesday night to try to stop thieves, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on West Warren Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.

Investigators said someone took several bags of chips and tried to steal them from the gas station. The 27-year-old clerk came from behind the counter, armed with a gun, and fired a shot through the front glass door.

The man was hit in the chest. He’s in temporary serious condition.

Police eventually arrested the man accused of stealing the chips.

The gas station clerk was also arrested. Investigators have not said if the clerk will face any charges.

