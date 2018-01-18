Detroit police hiring more officers to help combat human trafficking in the city

DETROIT - Detroit police are kicking off a new way to fight human trafficking.

It comes as officers and federal agents are already on high alert with the North American International Auto Show underway at Cobo Center.

“In case you didn't know, Michigan is No. 2, No. 2 in human trafficking,” said Brenda Jones, city council president.

“Sometimes it happens in hotels, motels or even in the neighborhood at the house right next door to you,” Jones said.

It’s something that human trafficking survivor Harriett Cammock knows personally. She said her ex-husband forced her into the industry.

“When you see girls on the street, don't just imagine that they're sex workers and they're there because they're having a good day. They are there because they are forced to have sex against their will,” Cammock said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he plans on hiring 15 more officers, through a $1.8 million grant, over the next three years. Those officers will target human trafficking in the city.

“You may remember last year, [through the] joint task force there were 22 arrests made. We are actively working cases now,” Craig said.

He added that police expect human trafficking to pick up due to large crowds at the Auto Show, but he has one message for anyone thinking about going that route: “Just don't do it. We will be watching."

