Detroit police hope to ID man wanted in connection with bank robbery on city's east side

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man they said is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on Detroit's east side earlier this month.

Police said a man handed the bank teller a note demanding money on Dec. 3 before 5 p.m. in the 15200 block of Gratiot Avenue. The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of money. The suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a black coat that had fur around the hood. The suspect was also wearing a light gray Echo brand hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a navy blue, Dallas Cowboys winter hat with a blue five-pointed star on the front.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

