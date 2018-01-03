Detroit police investigate deadly stabbing on city's west side

A man was found fataly stabbed Jan. 3, 2017 at a home on Prevost in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 15000 block of Prevost.

According to police, a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged suspect is described as an African American man, standing about 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and left the scene on foot.

At this time the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet known.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.