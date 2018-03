DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl at a home in the 13100 block of August Avenue.

Police said it is believed the girl's mother fell asleep with her and two other children. The mother awoke to find the baby dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

