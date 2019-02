Police are investigating a body found on Fullerton Avenue on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposing body was found at a vacant home on the city's west side.

The discovery was made in the 2500 block of Fullerton Avenue, police said.

It's unknown if the body is male or female, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the boarded-up home after noon Tuesday.

No additional information has been released.

