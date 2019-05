DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on the city's west side.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 15000 block of Meyers Road.

The shooting suspect is the owner of the home, according to authorities. It's unknown if that person is in custody.

Homicide officials are investigating.

