Detroit police investigate five separate shootings since Thursday night

DETROIT - The Motor City was victim to an uptick in shootings late Thursday and early Friday.

John Doe found fatally shot on east side

A man was fatally shot Friday morning outside of an apartment building on Detroit’s east side.

The body was found at about 7:15 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 15700 block of Mack Avenue.

Man shot in right side of his face

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 16000 block of Princeton Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Woman suffers non-fatal injuries after shooting

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg Friday morning while walking on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Vaughan Street.

Man found fatally shot in vehicle

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in a vehicle on Detroit's northwest side, police said.

The victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway, but police aren't sure if that is where the he was shot, or if he drove himself there after being shot.

Young boy hit by bullet fired from a block away

Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday night on Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, but he is expected to recover. Police said he's only listed in critical condition due to his young age.

