Detroit police investigate Friday morning carjackings on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating multiple Friday morning carjackings on the city's east side.

Police said the incidents happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of East Warren Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was driving his car at the car wash when he was approached by a man who demanded his car at gunpoint. The white 2008 GMC Suburban was taken.

The man who stole the car was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jean shorts. He was armed with a blue steel automatic handgun.

A similar incident was reported around 12:05 a.m. in the 3700 block of Joy Road. Police said a 36-year-old woman was at a liquor store when a man with a blue steel automatic handgun pointed a handgun in her direction and began to drive away while she was in the front passenger's seat.

The woman was robbed before she got out of the vehicle, police said. The armed man took off in the white 2009 Ford Fusion, police said.

Police said the carjackings appear to have been related.

