Detroit police investigate homicide after 27-year-old man beaten to death

DETROIT - Police are investigating the fatal beating of a 27-year-old man who was found early Thursday morning at a home on Gladstone Avenue in Detroit.

Detroit police homicide investigators are still piecing together the details of what happened at the home near the corner of Gladstone and Third avenues.

Officials said medics were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and found a 27-year-old man suffering from extreme trauma to his head. When medics got him to the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Officials said he was beaten to death.

Detroit police crews went back to the home, and the man who answered the door had blood on his clothing and cuts on his head. He was taken into custody.

Residents on Gladstone Avenue are holding a meeting this week at the home where the 27-year-old was found to talk about safety.

Others at the home said they can't give more details about who was attacked and who was taken into custody.

