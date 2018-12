DETROIT - Detroit police investigated a bomb threat at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Officials said they received a telephone threat Wednesday indicating there were three bombs outside the building.

Members of the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad and K-9 units are being used for the search outside.

Wayne County officials are monitoring the issue, according to police.

The all clear has been given, officials said.

