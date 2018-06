Detroit police are investigating after a body was found in a garbage can June 29, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found Friday afternoon in a garbage can behind a meat shop on Detroit's west side.

Police said they believe the body was in the trash receptacle behind the building on 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue for several days, but it's unknown if foul play was involved.

Police are investigating.

