Detroit police investigating deadly shooting on city's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, two 20-year-old people were shot at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Harlow Avenue and Seven Mile Road.

A man and a woman were sitting in a Chevrolet Malibu when someone shot into the vehicle. The woman was shot in the stomach and was transported to a hospital. She is in unknown condition.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

