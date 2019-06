DETROIT - Police said a 28-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy have been shot in Detroit.

Police confirmed the two are related. Witnesses said the man is the child's father.

It happened Friday night in the area of Whitcomb on the city's west side. The child was shot in the leg and the man was shot multiple times, according to police.

The 4-year-old boy is in serious condition but is expected to be OK. The man is in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.