Detroit police investigating homicide after man pushed from car on city's west side

DETROIT - Police opened a homicide investigation after a man was found in the street Sunday on the city's west side.

According to authorities, a man was found at about 1 p.m. in the 14100 block of Monte Vista Street, a few blocks from the intersection of Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road. He was transported to a hospital, where he died in the emergency room.

Police did not reveal what kind of injuries the man had.

Police said an unknown person who was driving a white vehicle pushed the man out into the street and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

The investigation is ongoing.

