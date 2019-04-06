Detroit police investigating non-fatal shooting, gunman still at large

Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in the 9000 block of Mason Steet around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The victim is a 35-year-old man and being treated at a hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown. The suspect is a 60-year-old man. Police said the suspect drives a burgundy Ford F-150. No further description was provided on the suspect, who police say was armed with a handgun.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. The victim was unable to give a statement.

Police are still investigating the case.



