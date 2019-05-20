Detroit police investigating non-fatal shooting of teen

DETROIT - On Monday Detroit police were called to St. John Hospital over reports of a shooting.

The shooting victim is a 15-year-old boy. According to the teen, he was walking on the city's east side and heard shots.

After being shot the man went to the place his mother works, police said. His mother took him to the hospital.

Police said multiple locations were searched to find evidence of the incident. Now police are investigating whether it was an accidental self inflicted shooting. The victim's condition is unknown.

If you have any information, call police.

