Detroit police locate missing autistic teen

DETROIT - Police have located a missing 13-year-old boy.

Carson Snyder-Hooker is cognitively impaired and autistic, according to Detroit police.

He was last seen in the 2400 block of Tuxedo Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was waiting in the gym of his school to get on the school bus to go home. The bus driver said Carson never got on the bus. He has never gone missing before, but is new to the Detroit area.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black pants and black Adidas gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Public Schools Police Department at 313-748-6000.

