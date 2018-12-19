Detroit police look for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police are currently looking for 14-year-old Ayana Martin who has gone missing after having a verbal altercation with her mother.

Martin was last seen about 12:30 .m. Wednesday Dec, 19. It was reported that she left her home in the 11700 block of Duchess after having a verbal altercation with her mother. It is reported that this is not the first time Martin has gone missing.

Martin is described as a 14 year old black female with a ponytail hair style. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with a "PINK" logo on the front, black and gray jogging pants and black and blue Nike shoes.

It is reported that she is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Martin or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

