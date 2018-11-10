Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who ran away from parents

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Iyauna Donner was last seen by her parents in the 12000 block of Livernois Avenue Friday at 12 p.m. She ran away from her parents after they confronted her about inappropriate behavior, according to Detroit police.

Iyauna is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair braided with brown highlights. She was wearing a red hat, orange shirt, jeans and black boots with fur.

If anyone has seen Iyauna Donner, or know of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 596-1025.



