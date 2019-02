Detroit police believe these men may know information about a Jan. 24, 2019 shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for two men who may have information about a Jan. 24 shooting that left one person dead on the city's east side.

See video of the men below.

Police said a 36-year-old man was found dead about 10:15 a.m. at his home in the 4300 block of Grayton Street.

Police also released a video showing two women they were looking to speak with. Watch that video here.

Watch the video of the men:

