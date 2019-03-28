Detroit police looking for 2 people wanted in connection with fatal shooting on east side

Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting March 4, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a March 4 shooting that left a man dead.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was sitting in his 2001 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the 10000 block of Harper Avenue when two people approached the car about 3:10 a.m. The pair then turned around and got inside a small, dark-colored, four-door vehicle.

Police said two people fled a fatal Detroit shooting in this car on March 4, 2019. (WDIV)

The vehicle pulled up next to the victim's car about a minute later and the front seat passenger got out, police said. The person used a handgun to shoot at the victim. The shooter fled north on Hurlbut Street.

Police said the victim drove to a Project Green Light gas station in the 9100 of Chalmers Street and called 911. He died at a hospital.

One of the suspects is described as a black man who is about 30 years old. He is about 5 feet, 10 or 11 inches tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap.

Police did not have a description of the other person.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or 313-596-6804 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

